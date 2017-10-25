eFX Principal Trading with US IB in London
Selby Jennings is working on behalf of a US IB for an eFX Principal Trading position in London. The client has an innovative and risk taking electronic trading desk looking to expand globally. They have expansion plans for the new financial year coming ahead especially in the eFX field. The existing team is strong whilst having a great culture with a collaborative environment.
The role would suit an eFX quant trader looking for a role with more responsibilities. This position will allow the candidate to pursue a risk taking role on global eFX books. It will therefore involve more autonomy where performance is directly rewarded.
Primary responsibilities:
- Responsible for the trading of FX Spot, Futures and Forwards
- Running global books
- Before client algo execution
- Back test trading and pricing models
- Interact with risk team and other traders
Relevant candidates will demonstrate the following:
- 4-5 years' experience in eFX trading position
- Experience is supervising G10 books
- Strong academic background in mathematics, financial
engineering or statistics - PhD preferred
- Proficiency with programming languages: Python, R, KDB…
- Ability to multi-task and work independently
- Strong team player
Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants should
promptly register their interest directly to
