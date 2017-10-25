Salesforce Administrator - Top Financial Institution - Boston !!



Leading financial services firm in Boston is looking for a Salesforce Administrator to join their team!

The chosen candidate will provide daily administration and support of the Salesforce database as well as assist in managing software testing processes, creating test cases and coordinating software testing.

This is a cross-functional role in the business and tech sector of the company, the chosen candidate should not only have hands-on experience and knowledge of the Salesforce database but also a strong grasp of the financial industry, project management methodologies, workflow, and cost/benefit analysis.



Requirements:

- Salesforce Administrator certification is a must.

- 3 years business analyst experience.

- Undergraduate degree (preferably business)

- Ability to train new and existing users lead small projects.