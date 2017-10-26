The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Quantitative Researcher

Location United States,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type perm

Updated 26th Oct 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Not disclosed

Email click here

We are currently sourcing for a hedgefund in California seeking a quantitative researcher. The fund operates with about $10bn exposure and $3bn aum. The fund invests in public equity markets and across the globe. They also invest in equity derivatives and equity swaps. They are currently invested in over 50 countries and are looking to grow.

The ideal candidate will:

  • Take a fundamental approach to investments
  • Be able to identify investment opportunities due to frictions and biases that lead to mispricings
  • Be able to convert these biases into market neutral and cash neutral signals
  • Have at least two years of solid experience in quantitative investment research
  • Have experience working with data in Compustat, CRSP, IVY, Markit, Reuters, DataExplorers, 2iQ, Ipreo, etc.
  • Have in-depth understanding of accounting practices
  • Have a PhD in Accounting or Finance

If you are interested in this position please apply below

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader