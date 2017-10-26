Quantitative Researcher
Updated 26th Oct 2017
Company Selby Jennings
We are currently sourcing for a hedgefund in California seeking a
quantitative researcher. The fund operates with about $10bn
exposure and $3bn aum. The fund invests in public equity markets
and across the globe. They also invest in equity derivatives and
equity swaps. They are currently invested in over 50 countries
and are looking to grow.
The ideal candidate will:
- Take a fundamental approach to investments
- Be able to identify investment opportunities due to frictions and biases that lead to mispricings
- Be able to convert these biases into market neutral and cash neutral signals
- Have at least two years of solid experience in quantitative investment research
- Have experience working with data in Compustat, CRSP, IVY, Markit, Reuters, DataExplorers, 2iQ, Ipreo, etc.
- Have in-depth understanding of accounting practices
- Have a PhD in Accounting or Finance
