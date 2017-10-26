We are currently sourcing for a hedgefund in California seeking a quantitative researcher. The fund operates with about $10bn exposure and $3bn aum. The fund invests in public equity markets and across the globe. They also invest in equity derivatives and equity swaps. They are currently invested in over 50 countries and are looking to grow.



The ideal candidate will:



Take a fundamental approach to investments

Be able to identify investment opportunities due to frictions and biases that lead to mispricings

Be able to convert these biases into market neutral and cash neutral signals

Have at least two years of solid experience in quantitative investment research

Have experience working with data in Compustat, CRSP, IVY, Markit, Reuters, DataExplorers, 2iQ, Ipreo, etc.

Have in-depth understanding of accounting practices

Have a PhD in Accounting or Finance

If you are interested in this position please apply below