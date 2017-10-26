The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Business Development Associate

Location United States,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type perm

Updated 26th Oct 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Not disclosed

Email click here

A well-established and growing FinTech Firm is looking to add Business Development Associate to join the sales team based in New York. They are looking for someone who is hungry, high energy and self-motivated. This role will require hunting and prospecting for new business and working with clients throughout the sales cycle all the way to close and manage accounts after close as well. You will be working with the Head of Sales to achieve sales targets by working designated opportunities.



Key Responsibilities:

  • Hitting key sales targets and KPIs set by Head of Sales
  • Conduct product demos either in person or through WebEx
  • Renew existing clients in portfolio when
  • Continue to build and maintain a pipeline of multiple sales processes
  • Build relationships with key subscribers and prospects across a defined territory
  • Communicate effectively with the sales and CRM teams in the US and globally
  • Work collaboratively with other products in product portfolio to maximize revenues
  • Traveling to territory


Qualifications:

  • 1-3 years of customer relationship management or outside sales experience within the financial services industry
  • Educated to a bachelor's degree level
  • Proactive approach to their work
  • Detail-oriented

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader