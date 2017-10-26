Business Development Associate
Updated 26th Oct 2017
Company Selby Jennings
A well-established and growing FinTech Firm is looking to add
Business Development Associate to join the sales team based in
New York. They are looking for someone who is hungry, high energy
and self-motivated. This role will require hunting and
prospecting for new business and working with clients throughout
the sales cycle all the way to close and manage accounts after
close as well. You will be working with the Head of Sales to
achieve sales targets by working designated opportunities.
Key Responsibilities:
- Hitting key sales targets and KPIs set by Head of Sales
- Conduct product demos either in person or through WebEx
- Renew existing clients in portfolio when
- Continue to build and maintain a pipeline of multiple sales processes
- Build relationships with key subscribers and prospects across a defined territory
- Communicate effectively with the sales and CRM teams in the US and globally
- Work collaboratively with other products in product portfolio to maximize revenues
- Traveling to territory
Qualifications:
- 1-3 years of customer relationship management or outside sales experience within the financial services industry
- Educated to a bachelor's degree level
- Proactive approach to their work
- Detail-oriented