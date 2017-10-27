The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Quantitative Trader - Fixed Income

Location United States,

Remuneration $60000 - $90000 per annum, Benefits: PnL

Employment type perm

Updated 27th Oct 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Abigail Challgren (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

Our client, a global proprietary trading firm, is looking to add experienced traders to their team. This is an ideal position for a quantitative trader looking to work in a collaborative environment with some of the strongest professionals on the market. They are considering experienced traders with a strong background in FI products (treasuries, eurodollar futures/bonds...).

Qualifications:

  • Experience using Python
  • Relevant college degree
  • 2-4 years trading experience with a proprietary trading firm
  • Technical knowledge trading fixed income products, specifically treasuries & eurodollar bonds/futures
  • Holder of series 7 and 63 licenses

