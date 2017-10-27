Quantitative Trader - Fixed Income

Our client, a global proprietary trading firm, is looking to add experienced traders to their team. This is an ideal position for a quantitative trader looking to work in a collaborative environment with some of the strongest professionals on the market. They are considering experienced traders with a strong background in FI products (treasuries, eurodollar futures/bonds...).



Qualifications:



Experience using Python

Relevant college degree

2-4 years trading experience with a proprietary trading firm

Technical knowledge trading fixed income products, specifically treasuries & eurodollar bonds/futures

Holder of series 7 and 63 licenses