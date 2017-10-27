Quantitative Trader - Fixed Income
Location United States,
Remuneration $60000 - $90000 per annum, Benefits: PnL
Employment type perm
Updated 27th Oct 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Abigail Challgren (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
Quantitative Trader - Fixed Income
Our client, a global proprietary trading firm, is looking to add experienced traders to their team. This is an ideal position for a quantitative trader looking to work in a collaborative environment with some of the strongest professionals on the market. They are considering experienced traders with a strong background in FI products (treasuries, eurodollar futures/bonds...).
Qualifications:
- Experience using Python
- Relevant college degree
- 2-4 years trading experience with a proprietary trading firm
- Technical knowledge trading fixed income products, specifically treasuries & eurodollar bonds/futures
- Holder of series 7 and 63 licenses