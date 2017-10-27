A tier one global investment bank is looking to add a Risk Analyst Senior Manager. This exciting opportunity is located in either Atlanta or Charlotte. This candidate must have excellent leadership skills along with good communication. This candidate will also be responsible for motivating and leading a team to grow out the counterparty credit risk space.



Responsibilities:



Manage a group of analyst that work on complex models that maximize profits.

Understand how to use multiple BI tools along with internal information systems

Strong understanding of Commercial lending and credit risk management

Manage the review and regulatory submissions of trends in current populations

Requirements:



7 years of experience in reporting or analytics

Strong technical skills using SAS or SQL

Knowledge on governance and control framework in reporting

My client is looking for the perfect candidate to start right. If you are interested in this amazing opportunity please apply directly to our website.



