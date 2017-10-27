Counterparty Credit Risk Manager
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 27th Oct 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Isabella Soteldo (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
A tier one global investment bank is looking to add a Risk
Analyst Senior Manager. This exciting opportunity is located in
either Atlanta or Charlotte. This candidate must have excellent
leadership skills along with good communication. This candidate
will also be responsible for motivating and leading a team to
grow out the counterparty credit risk space.
Responsibilities:
- Manage a group of analyst that work on complex models that maximize profits.
- Understand how to use multiple BI tools along with internal information systems
- Strong understanding of Commercial lending and credit risk management
- Manage the review and regulatory submissions of trends in current populations
Requirements:
- 7 years of experience in reporting or analytics
- Strong technical skills using SAS or SQL
- Knowledge on governance and control framework in reporting
My client is looking for the perfect candidate to start right. If
you are interested in this amazing opportunity please apply
directly to our website.