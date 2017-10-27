FX Quant Trader | Tier One Investment Bank



A tier 1 investment bank based in New York is looking for a mid-senior level FX quant to join their dynamic electronic trading team. The eFX team is nimble with 5 members and is in need of an experienced researcher/trader to develop new market making algos and be innovative within the FX business. The position will have a VP or Director titles based on years of experience. The role sits on the trading desk doing quantitative research and implementation alongside senior developers. This firm offers the ideal scenario for anyone who is looking for a challenging role that will expose them to a dynamic team environment and opportunity for career progression and the opportunity to manage and build a growing eFX group.



Responsibilities will include:



- Systematic and quantitative research and development of high frequency trading strategies, including market making

- Research and implementation of new data into developmental strategies

- Back testing and understanding of strategies including abstractions and requirements

- Market microstructure research and alpha signal research

- Collaboration between team members in order to drive productivity and facilitate innovative ideas



Ideal candidates should possess:



- 3 years of experience in an electronic trading team or on electronic trading desk.

- Exceptional programming and quantitative skills

- Strong programming skills in various languages

- Masters degree in a computational field, Ph.D preferred

- Drive to succeed and see results









