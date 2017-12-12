Top tier global investment bank currently looking to expand their IPV/Valuations group in New York. This team operates independently and plays a central role within the organization, working closely with the trading desks, risk teams, product control, technology, and strategy/modeling teams.



This role is supporting all market-making and prime brokerage services at the firm, and is looking for a senior VP to manage a global team.



This role is in the early stages, and is still actively accepting new candidates.



Responsibilities



Manage a global team of 4-5 , with direct oversight of all relevant quantitative, control, and finance processes and policies.

, with direct oversight of all relevant quantitative, control, and finance processes and policies. Support the Repo and Prime Brokerage business, interacting daily with senior counterparts in front office trading and quant teams for position marking validation and controls.

Take on a senior role within the group, heading independent pricing and analysis of derivatives and complex securities across Fixed Income and Equity derivatives, in particular Repos, Bonds, TRS, Interest Rates Swaps, Swaptions, Equity Options etc.

Be responsible for producing, analyzing, and verifying valuation movements within portfolios on a daily basis with reference to wider market activity, trade events, and sensitivity analysis.

Initiate and deliver analytics around the valuation service including management information.

Establish and develop strong relationships with external and internal parties, working directly with senior management and providing regular input in decision-making processes.

Work with relevant departments to develop price-testing and reserve policies, consistent with principles of valuation and control.

Train new team members and lead initiatives as needed.

Qualifications



Bachelor's Degree required in Finance or a related field.

Advanced degrees in Financial Engineering, Quantitative Finance, Applied Mathematics, Statistics etc. preferred.

Strong knowledge of Repos (haircuts, margins etc.), Fixed Income & Collateral securities (RMBS, Corporate/Sovereign Bonds etc.), and vanilla/exotic Equity derivatives.

7-10 years direct experience with valuations, price testing, and modeling across any of the covered asset-classes, ideally in a sell-side institution.

across any of the covered asset-classes, ideally in a sell-side institution. Some management experience required.

Ability to explain a valuation by analyzing its constituent parts and how it is calculated.

Must have a full and up-to-date understanding of the lifecycle of derivatives and be able to investigate and explain valuation movements using sensitivity based analysis.

Strong communication skills to establish credibility and build strong relationships.

Strong technical ability - hands-on experience with models, complex spreadsheets, process automation etc.

Knowledge of programming e.g. VBA, SQL is an advantage.



Apply Now.