Senior Quant Analyst - Risk Manager
Selby Jennings has started working with a large risk management consultancy here in London who are looking for an ambitious quant analyst to join their friendly and progressive team.
To apply for this position you will have a professional quantitative background in risk management, working with multiple assets at an investment bank, hedge fund, or institutional asset manager.
Responsibilities include:
- quantifying and measuring clients' financial market risk exposures using VaR and monte carlo methods
- Develop strategies and models for quantitative challenges using these approaches
- Consult with clients about findings of models
- Develop enhanced tools to improve trade reporting
To be considered for this opportunity you will need to demonstrate:
- An advanced mathematical, quantitative or econometrical qualification - PhD or MSc preferred
- Extensive experience in programming using R, Python and or SQL
- Extensive professional experience within multiple fixed income assets
- A CFA qualification is, of course, desirable
Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants are invited to register their interest by applying directly to quantsemea(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com
