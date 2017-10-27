The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Senior Quant Analyst - Risk Manager

Location United Kingdom,

Remuneration £100000 - £120000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 27th Oct 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Scott Darroch

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

QUANTITATIVE ANALYST

QUANTITATIVE ANALYST - LARGE LONDON BASED RISK MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY

QUANTITATIVE ANALYST//RISK MODELLING//MANAGEMENT//CROSS-ASSET//PYTHON//CLIENT FACING /R//SQL//

Selby Jennings has started working with a large risk management consultancy here in London who are looking for an ambitious quant analyst to join their friendly and progressive team.

To apply for this position you will have a professional quantitative background in risk management, working with multiple assets at an investment bank, hedge fund, or institutional asset manager.

Responsibilities include:

- quantifying and measuring clients' financial market risk exposures using VaR and monte carlo methods
- Develop strategies and models for quantitative challenges using these approaches
- Consult with clients about findings of models
- Develop enhanced tools to improve trade reporting

To be considered for this opportunity you will need to demonstrate:

- An advanced mathematical, quantitative or econometrical qualification - PhD or MSc preferred
- Extensive experience in programming using R, Python and or SQL
- Extensive professional experience within multiple fixed income assets
- A CFA qualification is, of course, desirable

Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants are invited to register their interest by applying directly to quantsemea(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com

QUANTITATIVE ANALYST//RISK MODELLING//MANAGEMENT//CROSS-ASSET//PYTHON//CLIENT FACING /R//SQL//

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader