QUANTITATIVE ANALYST



QUANTITATIVE ANALYST - LARGE LONDON BASED RISK MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY



QUANTITATIVE ANALYST//RISK MODELLING//MANAGEMENT//CROSS-ASSET//PYTHON//CLIENT FACING /R//SQL//



Selby Jennings has started working with a large risk management consultancy here in London who are looking for an ambitious quant analyst to join their friendly and progressive team.



To apply for this position you will have a professional quantitative background in risk management, working with multiple assets at an investment bank, hedge fund, or institutional asset manager.



Responsibilities include:



- quantifying and measuring clients' financial market risk exposures using VaR and monte carlo methods

- Develop strategies and models for quantitative challenges using these approaches

- Consult with clients about findings of models

- Develop enhanced tools to improve trade reporting



To be considered for this opportunity you will need to demonstrate:



- An advanced mathematical, quantitative or econometrical qualification - PhD or MSc preferred

- Extensive experience in programming using R, Python and or SQL

- Extensive professional experience within multiple fixed income assets

- A CFA qualification is, of course, desirable



Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants are invited to register their interest by applying directly to quantsemea(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com



QUANTITATIVE ANALYST//RISK MODELLING//MANAGEMENT//CROSS-ASSET//PYTHON//CLIENT FACING /R//SQL//