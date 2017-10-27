FX Market Maker with Euro IB in London
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £100000 - £110000 per annum, Benefits: Competitive Bonus
Employment type perm
Updated 27th Oct 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Scott Darroch


Selby Jennings is working with a leading global financial services firm that is looking to expand its eFX Trading team. The team is highly innovative, clearly punching above its weight and developing great technologies. They are low latency and use high quality to monetise flows.
The role would suit an eFX algo trader that has some experience in Market Making. This position will allow the candidate to have more responsibilities in a collaborative environment and working along some bright leaders in the field.
Primary responsibilities:
- Responsible for the trading of FX Spot, Futures and Forwards
- Market Making for global books
- Back-testing trading and monetised flows
- Interacting with traders and risk team
Relevant candidates will demonstrate the following:
- 4-5 years' experience in eFX trading position
- Experience in Market Making is essential
- Strong academic backgroundin mathematics, financial
engineering or statistics - PhD preferred
- Proficiency with programming languages: SQL, R, KDB…
- Strong team player with the ability to work independently
Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants should
promptly register their interest directly to
quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com