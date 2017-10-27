Specialist Compliance Risk Reporting Officer
Location Germany
Remuneration £70000 - £85000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 27th Oct 2017
Location: Frankfurt
Salary: Competitive
One of Germany's largest banks as well as a global investment bank is looking for a Specialist Compliance Risk ReportingOfficer to join their Frankfurt team. This role involves highlighting compliance risks such as money laundering and effective reporting, preparing monthly risk report for the entire Management Board.
Key requirements
- Holds a degree
- Several years of experience in compliance and / or risk controlling, and compliance reporting
- Experience in risk reporting e.g. preparing risk reports
- Experience in project work
- Excellent German language skills and very good English skills