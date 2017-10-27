The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

VP/Director Wholesale Model Validation

Location United States,

Remuneration $150,000 - $200,000

Employment type perm

Updated 27th Oct 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Tony Hanna (NY)

Phone +1 646 759 4560

Email click here

A Tier One US Investment Bank is currently building out a team in their Charlotte, North Carolina office that will focus on wholesale credit model validation. These are expansion hires for the firm and they have multiple openings at the VP and Director level. This team offers excellent opportunities for growth and prides itself on having some of the best retention rates within the firm. They are champions of work/life balance and the Managing Director leading this team is highly respected across the banking industry.

Responsibilities:

  • Validate credit risk models related to wholesale portfolios including but not limited to Commercial Real Estate (CRE) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I)
  • Strategize with senior members of the team regarding appropriate modeling methodologies for various scenarios and portfolios
  • Sit on model risk committees to set appropriate direction for the work and scope of the group
  • Determine innovative modeling methods to be used by the firm by suggesting new and cutting-edge technologies and machine learning approaches

Qualifications:

  • Masters of Ph.D. in a quantitative field
  • 5 years of experience developing or validating models at a financial institution
  • Strong communication skills and ability to liaise with senior members of the firm
  • Ability work independently as well as collaboratively in a team environment

