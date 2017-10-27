A Tier One US Investment Bank is seeking a Director level individual to lead a team that will be responsible for Loss Forecasting analytics for the firm's card portfolio. This individual will not only be leading the analytical efforts but will also be expected to liaise with various internal stakeholders regarding business strategy and decision making for the firm's entire card portfolio. This is a highly visible role within the organization and growth opportunities are ripe as this team has plans to expand over the next two years! The Credit Card Forecasting team is responsible for Credit Loss forecasting, ALL Reserve process, and developing a Credit Point of view on credit and emerging trends.



Responsibilities:



- Lead and manage a team responsible for loss forecasting analytics for the firm's entire card portfolio



- Drive technical thought leadership and evolve the loss forecasting process to meet business and risk needs



- Create innovative modeling methodologies that combine various big data and machine learning approaches



- Manage cross-functional communications with Risk Management, Finance, Marketing and Collections to incorporate strategic initiatives



- Skillful at communicating key drivers of the loss forecasting model to both senior management as well as line of business executive management.



Qualifications:



- MS or PhD degree in Statistics, Economics/Econometrics, Applied Economics, Decision Science, Operations Research, Mathematics (or equivalent quantitative field)



- A minimum of 10 years of relevant analytics/modeling experience. Experience in statistical modeling, risk management and Business Insights in financial firm/credit card industry is preferred



- Experience managing high-performing teams



- Strong analytical, interpretive and problem solving skills, which will require the ability to synthesize / analyze diverse information and develop strategy recommendations from observed outcomes.



