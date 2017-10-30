Our client is a world class hedge fund based in New York, NY. We are looking for a talented GUI Developer (C#/WPF) to join an elite group of technologists to work on internal users with multiple business units.





Responsibilities:



Work as part of an established, experienced development team to build intuitive and reliable user interfaces that integrate with r/t trading paradigms

Design, develop and deploy new application components using Microsoft Visual Studio, internal frameworks and 3rd party tools

Key Qualifications:



Computer Science degree from an Accredited program

Experience in developing application front-end enterprise-wide GUIs

Strong programming skills in C#/.NET

Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Analysis and Design fundamentals

Extensive experience in C#, WPF/XAML, Microsoft Visual Studio

Exposure to Java, Python, SQL, scripting languages are plusses

If you are interested in discussing please apply or reach out to apply.a33ho1gjfnx@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk



