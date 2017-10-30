GUI Developer C#/WPF I Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Our client is a world class hedge fund based in New York, NY. We
are looking for a talented GUI Developer
(C#/WPF) to join an elite group of technologists to work
on internal users with multiple business units.
Responsibilities:
- Work as part of an established, experienced development team to build intuitive and reliable user interfaces that integrate with r/t trading paradigms
- Design, develop and deploy new application components using Microsoft Visual Studio, internal frameworks and 3rd party tools
Key Qualifications:
- Computer Science degree from an Accredited program
- Experience in developing application front-end enterprise-wide GUIs
- Strong programming skills in C#/.NET
- Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Analysis and Design fundamentals
- Extensive experience in C#, WPF/XAML, Microsoft Visual Studio
- Exposure to Java, Python, SQL, scripting languages are plusses
