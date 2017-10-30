Full Stack Developer - Hedge Fund



My client is a leading financial start-up here in New York is currently looking for a talented Full Stack Developer to join their team and work along multiple business units to create real time web applications. Given their name in the market, they are seeking top talent to fill this business critical role. Their ideal candidate will come from a very solid full stack background, specializing in JavaScript and UI, but will also have some middle/back-end exposure as well.







Qualifications-



-Bachelors or higher in Computer Science/equivalent degree



-Extensive full stack development experience



-Expert JavaScript skills



-Strong UI experience



-Exposure to AngularJS, Ember.js, React or Backbone



-3 years with a focus on JavaScript, HTML or CSS



- Basic Knowledge in Python



-Experience with object oriented programming (Java, C# or C ) is a huge plus







This is a great opportunity for a Full Stack Developer to take a role amongst a technically gifted group, while gaining exposure to the FinTech world. Given the size of the firm, their name and backing in the market and the transparency of this role to senior executives; this is a great chance for someone to take a big leap forward in their career.








