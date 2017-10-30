Our client is a global investment bank based in Downtown NYC.





We are looking for a talented Web UI Developer to join an elite group of technologists who will work on a portfolio of web services and applications for the firm's institutional clients used to make investment decisions.





The team is close kit and you will work on B2B services to drive business for new and existing clients and create new technology for core analytics. This is a buzzing team that works close to a trading floor environment and you will have a chance to contribute to the success of future product offerings. We are pursuing engineers who enjoy working in a client driven and agile environment; from those who are confident developing low latency, scalable and resilient solutions through individuals passionate in implementing responsive user interfaces.





Key Responsibilities:



Making a deep and meaningful impact in a collaborative environment.

Connectivity with traders, salespeople, strategists and multiple areas of Technology.

Overall, you will be challenged to think strategically, proposing new business design, analytics and/or solutions to meet many of our clients' needs. As you gain expertise in the inner-workings of the trading business, you will have the opportunity to dive deeper into your areas of interest.

Key Skills:



Bachelor's degree or relevant work experience in Computer Science, Mathematics, Electrical Engineering or related technical discipline.

Excellent object oriented or functional analysis and design skills.

Strong knowledge of data structures, algorithms, and designing for performance.

Responsive Web Development - React.js, Angular.js, Node.js

Expert in JavaScript

Extra Skills:



Knowledge or interest in data-driven analytics and visualization in a financial front-office.

NoSQL databases such as MongoDb and Elastic Search

Programming in a complied language such as Java, or C# or interpreted such as Python and experience with concurrency and memory management.

If you are interested in discussing please apply or reach out to apply.a33ho1gjfop@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk





