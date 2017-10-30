Our client is a global investment bank based in Downtown NYC.





We are looking for a talented Product UX Designer to join an elite group of technologists who will work on a portfolio of web services and applications for the firm's institutional clients used to make investment decisions.



You will work to build relationships with institutional clients such as fund managers, corporations, and financial service providers and help them buy/sell products to raise funding and manage risks on exchanges all over the world.



The team is close kit and you will work on B2B services to drive business for new and existing clients and create new technology for core analytics. We are looking for product designers who will collaborate with developers, product managers, and individuals across our sales and trading franchises to transform large scale, complex problems into intuitive, easy-to-use, and enjoyable user experiences.



This is a buzzing team that works close to a trading floor environment and you will have a chance to contribute to the success of future product offerings. We are pursuing engineers who enjoy working in a client driven and agile environment; from those who are confident developing low latency, scalable and resilient solutions through individuals passionate in implementing responsive user interfaces.



Key Responsibilities:



Help define user experience for new and existing client-facing products

Develop wireframes, user flows, prototypes, and mockups to effectively communicate design directions

Collaborate with engineers, product managers, traders and sales to execute design ideas



Key Skills:



Bachelor's degree or relevant work experience in Design, HCI, CS or a related field

Experience designing large-scale web applications

Expertise with Adobe Creative Suite/Sketch

Understanding of web standards, capabilities and best practices (HTML/CSS/JavaScript) prototyping

Passion for solving complex large-scale problems

Experience working alongside with engineers and product managers

If you are interested in discussing please apply or reach out to apply.a33ho1gjfou@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk











