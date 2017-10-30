EDI Consultant
Location United States,
Employment type contract
30th Oct 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Victor Velastegui (NY)
Phone (646) 253-0268
My client, a global pharmaceutical company located in New Jersey,
is in search for an EDI consultant to come on board for a
long-term contract. Further details of the role are below:
Responsibilities:
- Analyze, design, develop, test, troubleshoot, optimize, enhance and maintain EDI applications in various formats using EDI mapping tools
- Liaison between key internal and external Developers and the
EDI Support and implementation team
Apply in-depth knowledge of systems and businesses to the development of the technical design for large complex processes and projects.
- Maintain detail documentation and process flows of all processes
- Conduct research and make recommendations on products, services, protocols, and standards in support of procurement and development efforts
- Participate in project meetings, providing input to project plans and providing status updates
- Follow existing source code management and version control process for all coding efforts.
Requirements:
- Bachelor's Degree
- 5-7 years' experience
- Should be an expert in setting up inbound and outbound IDoc in SAP.
- Should be knowledgeable in Returns and complaint process in SAP Sales and Distribution pertaining to the Pharmaceutical industry.
- Should have experience working with 3rd party EDI service provide
If interested, please do not hesitate to apply!