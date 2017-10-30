The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Location United States,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type contract

Updated 30th Oct 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Victor Velastegui (NY)

Phone (646) 253-0268

Email click here

My client, a global pharmaceutical company located in New Jersey, is in search for an EDI consultant to come on board for a long-term contract. Further details of the role are below:

Responsibilities:

  • Analyze, design, develop, test, troubleshoot, optimize, enhance and maintain EDI applications in various formats using EDI mapping tools
  • Liaison between key internal and external Developers and the EDI Support and implementation team
    Apply in-depth knowledge of systems and businesses to the development of the technical design for large complex processes and projects.
  • Maintain detail documentation and process flows of all processes
  • Conduct research and make recommendations on products, services, protocols, and standards in support of procurement and development efforts
  • Participate in project meetings, providing input to project plans and providing status updates
  • Follow existing source code management and version control process for all coding efforts.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor's Degree
  • 5-7 years' experience
  • Should be an expert in setting up inbound and outbound IDoc in SAP.
  • Should be knowledgeable in Returns and complaint process in SAP Sales and Distribution pertaining to the Pharmaceutical industry.
  • Should have experience working with 3rd party EDI service provide


