Responsibilities:



Analyze, design, develop, test, troubleshoot, optimize, enhance and maintain EDI applications in various formats using EDI mapping tools

Liaison between key internal and external Developers and the EDI Support and implementation team

Apply in-depth knowledge of systems and businesses to the development of the technical design for large complex processes and projects.

Maintain detail documentation and process flows of all processes

Conduct research and make recommendations on products, services, protocols, and standards in support of procurement and development efforts

Participate in project meetings, providing input to project plans and providing status updates

Follow existing source code management and version control process for all coding efforts.

Requirements:



Bachelor's Degree

5-7 years' experience

Should be an expert in setting up inbound and outbound IDoc in SAP.

Should be knowledgeable in Returns and complaint process in SAP Sales and Distribution pertaining to the Pharmaceutical industry.

Should have experience working with 3rd party EDI service provide



