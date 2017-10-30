Client Relation Specialist - Geneva / Zurich



My client is a well-established and reputable private bank within Switzerland seeking experienced individuals to expand their existing team in Zurich and Geneva. This big successful company is looking for an experienced individual, speaking German fluently.



Missions



Building relationship with existing clients

Answering queries

Collaborate with the team

Building analysis and create reports based on risk factors

Attend client calls and meeting

Contribute to regulatory and administrative improvement

Client and internal support

What you need to have



Be customer centric

Ability to take on challenges

5 years experience in similar role

Fluent in German

You are organized, and you have the ability to manage deadlines

Proactive, multi-task

Understanding of asset classes within Europe market

Are you looking for challenges? Are you looking for a job in which you can evolve and in which you have a close relationship with your clients? Are you detail-oriented and autonomous? Do you want to work within a famous private bank? If you think you match the description, send over a copy of your CV in MS Word format to Daria Arenberg at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch



