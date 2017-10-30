The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Client Relation Specialist

Location Switzerland,

Remuneration 80 000 - 100 000 CHF

Employment type perm

Updated 30th Oct 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Daria Arenberg

Phone +41442083680

Email click here

Client Relation Specialist - Geneva / Zurich

My client is a well-established and reputable private bank within Switzerland seeking experienced individuals to expand their existing team in Zurich and Geneva. This big successful company is looking for an experienced individual, speaking German fluently.

Missions

  • Building relationship with existing clients
  • Answering queries
  • Collaborate with the team
  • Building analysis and create reports based on risk factors
  • Attend client calls and meeting
  • Contribute to regulatory and administrative improvement
  • Client and internal support

What you need to have

  • Be customer centric
  • Ability to take on challenges
  • 5 years experience in similar role
  • Fluent in German
  • You are organized, and you have the ability to manage deadlines
  • Proactive, multi-task
  • Understanding of asset classes within Europe market

Are you looking for challenges? Are you looking for a job in which you can evolve and in which you have a close relationship with your clients? Are you detail-oriented and autonomous? Do you want to work within a famous private bank? If you think you match the description, send over a copy of your CV in MS Word format to Daria Arenberg at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch

