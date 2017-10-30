Client Relation Specialist
Location Switzerland,
Remuneration 80 000 - 100 000 CHF
Employment type perm
Updated 30th Oct 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daria Arenberg
Phone +41442083680
Email click here
Client Relation Specialist - Geneva / Zurich
My client is a well-established and reputable private bank within Switzerland seeking experienced individuals to expand their existing team in Zurich and Geneva. This big successful company is looking for an experienced individual, speaking German fluently.
Missions
- Building relationship with existing clients
- Answering queries
- Collaborate with the team
- Building analysis and create reports based on risk factors
- Attend client calls and meeting
- Contribute to regulatory and administrative improvement
- Client and internal support
What you need to have
- Be customer centric
- Ability to take on challenges
- 5 years experience in similar role
- Fluent in German
- You are organized, and you have the ability to manage deadlines
- Proactive, multi-task
- Understanding of asset classes within Europe market
Are you looking for challenges? Are you looking for a job in
which you can evolve and in which you have a close relationship
with your clients? Are you detail-oriented and autonomous? Do you
want to work within a famous private bank? If you think you match
the description, send over a copy of your CV in MS Word format to
Daria Arenberg at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch