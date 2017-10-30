Head of Investment Expert - Geneva



My client is a big well-known private bank within Switzerland seeking experienced individuals to expand their existing team in Geneva. This successful company is looking for an experienced individual, speaking English fluently.



Requirements:



Manage the team and its resources by coaching and by providing analysis

Provide reporting

Measure the KPIs and make analysis to propose development solutions

Support and understand asset classes

Provide marketing related materials

Provide investment solutions and support

Be a representative of the investment team

Support asset raising and client retention

Identify new business opportunities and maintain existing ones

Participate in internal and external educational events

Who you are:



You are expert in asset management and have an expertise in the Swiss market

You have a deep understanding of all asset classes and you can express technical aspect of strategies

You have the ability to create good relationships with your clients, and understand their needs

You are curious and willing to give an efficient work

You are organized and have a leadership spirit

You have at least 10 years experience in a similar position

You speak English fluently, German and/or French are also required

Do you want a challenging position? Do you want to evolve in a successful and exciting environment where you can have responsibilities and show what you are capable of? Are you willing to work in an international working environment in which each day is stimulating and inspiring? If you think you match the description, send over a copy of your CV in MS Word format to Daria Arenberg at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch



