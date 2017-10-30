Head of Investment Expert - Geneva
Location Switzerland,
Remuneration 180 000 - 200 000 CHF
Employment type perm
Updated 30th Oct 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daria Arenberg
Phone +41442083680
Email click here
Head of Investment Expert - Geneva
My client is a big well-known private bank within Switzerland seeking experienced individuals to expand their existing team in Geneva. This successful company is looking for an experienced individual, speaking English fluently.
Requirements:
- Manage the team and its resources by coaching and by providing analysis
- Provide reporting
- Measure the KPIs and make analysis to propose development solutions
- Support and understand asset classes
- Provide marketing related materials
- Provide investment solutions and support
- Be a representative of the investment team
- Support asset raising and client retention
- Identify new business opportunities and maintain existing ones
- Participate in internal and external educational events
Who you are:
- You are expert in asset management and have an expertise in the Swiss market
- You have a deep understanding of all asset classes and you can express technical aspect of strategies
- You have the ability to create good relationships with your clients, and understand their needs
- You are curious and willing to give an efficient work
- You are organized and have a leadership spirit
- You have at least 10 years experience in a similar position
- You speak English fluently, German and/or French are also required
Do you want a challenging position? Do you want to evolve in a
successful and exciting environment where you can have
responsibilities and show what you are capable of? Are you
willing to work in an international working environment in which
each day is stimulating and inspiring? If you think you match the
description, send over a copy of your CV in MS Word format to
Daria Arenberg at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch