Systematic quant trader with leading IB Paris



Selby Jennings is working with a leading investment bank in Paris that has offices globally. The client deploys systematic trading strategies across different asset classes and is looking to further expand its electronic trading desk especially in FX. The existing team has a strong management where you would be working next to leaders in the space.



The role would suit a multi-asset quant trader looking for a position with increased responsibility and looking to manage full life cycles of quant trading.



Primary responsibilities:





Responsible for the trading of Forex or Equity







Responsible for implementing and back-testing systematic strategies







Working closely with other desks such as risk and compliance







Relevant candidates will demonstrate the following:





5 years' experience in systematic strategies







First class understanding of different asset classes







Proficiency in programming languages such as C , Java, MATLAB, R or Python







Good background in Statistics or other related field - Phd preferred







Ability to conduct research using large data sets







Strong team player that can also work independently





Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants should promptly register their interest directly to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com



