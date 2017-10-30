Quant Trader with leading IB in Paris
Location France,
Remuneration €90000 - €110000 per annum, Benefits: Competitive Bonus
Employment type perm
Updated 30th Oct 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Scott Darroch
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
Systematic quant trader with leading IB Paris
Selby Jennings is working with a leading investment bank in Paris that has offices globally. The client deploys systematic trading strategies across different asset classes and is looking to further expand its electronic trading desk especially in FX. The existing team has a strong management where you would be working next to leaders in the space.
The role would suit a multi-asset quant trader looking for a position with increased responsibility and looking to manage full life cycles of quant trading.
Primary responsibilities:
- Responsible for the trading of Forex or Equity
- Responsible for implementing and back-testing systematic
strategies
- Working closely with other desks such as risk and compliance
Relevant candidates will demonstrate the following:
- 5 years' experience in systematic strategies
- First class understanding of different asset classes
- Proficiency in programming languages such as C , Java,
MATLAB, R or Python
- Good background in Statistics or other related field - Phd
preferred
- Ability to conduct research using large data sets
- Strong team player that can also work independently
Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants should promptly register their interest directly to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com