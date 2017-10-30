The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Quant Trader with leading IB in Paris

Location France,

Remuneration €90000 - €110000 per annum, Benefits: Competitive Bonus

Employment type perm

Updated 30th Oct 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Scott Darroch

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

Systematic quant trader with leading IB Paris

Selby Jennings is working with a leading investment bank in Paris that has offices globally. The client deploys systematic trading strategies across different asset classes and is looking to further expand its electronic trading desk especially in FX. The existing team has a strong management where you would be working next to leaders in the space.

The role would suit a multi-asset quant trader looking for a position with increased responsibility and looking to manage full life cycles of quant trading.

Primary responsibilities:

  • Responsible for the trading of Forex or Equity


  • Responsible for implementing and back-testing systematic strategies


  • Working closely with other desks such as risk and compliance


Relevant candidates will demonstrate the following:

  • 5 years' experience in systematic strategies


  • First class understanding of different asset classes


  • Proficiency in programming languages such as C , Java, MATLAB, R or Python


  • Good background in Statistics or other related field - Phd preferred


  • Ability to conduct research using large data sets


  • Strong team player that can also work independently



Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants should promptly register their interest directly to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com

