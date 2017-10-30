Do you have a passion for developing and implementing Quantitative strategies? My client is a leading high frequency prop shop located in the heard of London. They are currently looking for a senior Portfolio manager who is experienced in trading strategies in equity, fx, futures or fixed income. Successful candidates should have the ability to create, implement, and manage multi-asset, multi-manager discretionary portfolios and models. Furthermore successful candidates will be managing at least 2 junior traders.



This opportunity has a highly competitive base salary and front office bonus!





Responsibilities



Design, develop and improve our trading algorithms

Using algorithms to make markets in financial instruments

Manage the risks of a complex portfolio of financial instruments

Managing your own trading book

Work closely with researchers and developers.

Implementing previous strategies with live track records



Requirements



Strong programming languages

Experience trading in options, equity, derivatives, futures and fx.

Live track record

Previous market making experience

Masters or PhD in Mathematics, Physics, Statistics or related subject



This position is interviewing at very short notice, is urgent, and candidates are encouraged to apply immediately to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com