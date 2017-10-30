The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Quant Portfolio Manager - London

Location United Kingdom,

Remuneration 35% PnL Cut

Employment type perm

Updated 30th Oct 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Scott Darroch

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

Do you have a passion for developing and implementing Quantitative strategies? My client is a leading high frequency prop shop located in the heard of London. They are currently looking for a senior Portfolio manager who is experienced in trading strategies in equity, fx, futures or fixed income. Successful candidates should have the ability to create, implement, and manage multi-asset, multi-manager discretionary portfolios and models. Furthermore successful candidates will be managing at least 2 junior traders.

This opportunity has a highly competitive base salary and front office bonus!


Responsibilities

  • Design, develop and improve our trading algorithms
  • Using algorithms to make markets in financial instruments
  • Manage the risks of a complex portfolio of financial instruments
  • Managing your own trading book
  • Work closely with researchers and developers.
  • Implementing previous strategies with live track records


Requirements

  • Strong programming languages
  • Experience trading in options, equity, derivatives, futures and fx.
  • Live track record
  • Previous market making experience
  • Masters or PhD in Mathematics, Physics, Statistics or related subject


This position is interviewing at very short notice, is urgent, and candidates are encouraged to apply immediately to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com

