Quant Portfolio Manager - London
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration 35% PnL Cut
Employment type perm
Updated 30th Oct 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Scott Darroch
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
Do you have a passion for developing and implementing
Quantitative strategies? My client is a leading high frequency
prop shop located in the heard of London. They are currently
looking for a senior Portfolio manager who is experienced in
trading strategies in equity, fx, futures or fixed income.
Successful candidates should have the ability to create,
implement, and manage multi-asset, multi-manager discretionary
portfolios and models. Furthermore successful candidates will be
managing at least 2 junior traders.
This opportunity has a highly competitive base salary and front office bonus!
Responsibilities
- Design, develop and improve our trading algorithms
- Using algorithms to make markets in financial instruments
- Manage the risks of a complex portfolio of financial instruments
- Managing your own trading book
- Work closely with researchers and developers.
- Implementing previous strategies with live track records
Requirements
- Strong programming languages
- Experience trading in options, equity, derivatives, futures and fx.
- Live track record
- Previous market making experience
- Masters or PhD in Mathematics, Physics, Statistics or related subject
This position is interviewing at very short notice, is urgent, and candidates are encouraged to apply immediately to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com