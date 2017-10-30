QUANTITATIVE ANALYST

Selby Jennings has started working with a tier 1 american investment bank who are looking for a new quant analyst here in London to join their friendly and hardworking team



To apply for this position you will have a professional quantitative background in quantitative finance, working with multiple assets within fixed income at an investment bank, hedge fund, or institutional asset manager.



Responsibilities include:

- Independent review, creation and implementation of pricing models

- Develop benchmark models for independent C library

- Perform theoretical review of models under validation

- Perform market risk measurement modelling



To be considered for this opportunity you will need to demonstrate:



- An advanced mathematical, quantitative or econometrical qualification - PhD or MSc preferred

- Extensive experience in programming using C , R or Python

- Extensive professional experience within multiple fixed income assets

- A CFA qualification is, of course, desirable



Interviews are taking place at short notice.





