Director Level Quant Analyst
QUANTITATIVE ANALYST - TIER 1 AMERICAN INVESTMENT BANK, LONDON
Selby Jennings has started working with a tier 1 american investment bank who are looking for a new quant analyst here in London to join their friendly and hardworking team
To apply for this position you will have a professional quantitative background in quantitative finance, working with multiple assets within fixed income at an investment bank, hedge fund, or institutional asset manager.
Responsibilities include:
- Independent review, creation and implementation of pricing models
- Develop benchmark models for independent C library
- Perform theoretical review of models under validation
- Perform market risk measurement modelling
To be considered for this opportunity you will need to demonstrate:
- An advanced mathematical, quantitative or econometrical qualification - PhD or MSc preferred
- Extensive experience in programming using C , R or Python
- Extensive professional experience within multiple fixed income assets
- A CFA qualification is, of course, desirable
Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants are invited to register their interest by applying directly to quantsemea(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com
