Director Level Quant Analyst

Location United Kingdom,

Remuneration £110000 - £130000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 30th Oct 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Scott Darroch

Phone 020 3758 8900

QUANTITATIVE ANALYST
QUANTITATIVE ANALYST - TIER 1 AMERICAN INVESTMENT BANK, LONDON


Selby Jennings has started working with a tier 1 american investment bank who are looking for a new quant analyst here in London to join their friendly and hardworking team

To apply for this position you will have a professional quantitative background in quantitative finance, working with multiple assets within fixed income at an investment bank, hedge fund, or institutional asset manager.

Responsibilities include:
- Independent review, creation and implementation of pricing models
- Develop benchmark models for independent C library
- Perform theoretical review of models under validation
- Perform market risk measurement modelling

To be considered for this opportunity you will need to demonstrate:

- An advanced mathematical, quantitative or econometrical qualification - PhD or MSc preferred
- Extensive experience in programming using C , R or Python
- Extensive professional experience within multiple fixed income assets
- A CFA qualification is, of course, desirable

Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants are invited to register their interest by applying directly to quantsemea(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com


