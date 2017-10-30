VP/Director Wholesale Model Validation
Location United States,
Remuneration $150,000 - $200,000
Employment type perm
Updated 30th Oct 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Tony Hanna (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
A Tier One US Investment Bank is currently building out a team in
their Charlotte, North Carolina office that will focus on
wholesale credit model validation. These are expansion hires for
the firm and they have multiple openings at the VP and Director
level. This team offers excellent opportunities for growth and
prides itself on having some of the best retention rates within
the firm. They are champions of work/life balance and the
Managing Director leading this team is highly respected across
the banking industry.
Responsibilities:
- Validate credit risk models related to wholesale portfolios including but not limited to Commercial Real Estate (CRE) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I)
- Strategize with senior members of the team regarding appropriate modeling methodologies for various scenarios and portfolios
- Sit on model risk committees to set appropriate direction for the work and scope of the group
- Determine innovative modeling methods to be used by the firm by suggesting new and cutting-edge technologies and machine learning approaches
Qualifications:
- Masters of Ph.D. in a quantitative field
- 5 years of experience developing or validating models at a financial institution
- Strong communication skills and ability to liaise with senior members of the firm
- Ability work independently as well as collaboratively in a team environment