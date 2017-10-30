A Tier One US Investment Bank is currently building out a team in their Charlotte, North Carolina office that will focus on wholesale credit model validation. These are expansion hires for the firm and they have multiple openings at the VP and Director level. This team offers excellent opportunities for growth and prides itself on having some of the best retention rates within the firm. They are champions of work/life balance and the Managing Director leading this team is highly respected across the banking industry.



Responsibilities:



Validate credit risk models related to wholesale portfolios including but not limited to Commercial Real Estate (CRE) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I)

Strategize with senior members of the team regarding appropriate modeling methodologies for various scenarios and portfolios

Sit on model risk committees to set appropriate direction for the work and scope of the group

Determine innovative modeling methods to be used by the firm by suggesting new and cutting-edge technologies and machine learning approaches

Qualifications:

