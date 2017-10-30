The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Location United States,

Remuneration $125000 - $175000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 30th Oct 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Abigail Challgren (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

An industry-leading high-frequency trading firm is looking to add a quantitative trader to its team here in Chicago. This position provides the opportunity to work alongside quantitative developers and researchers with strong experience working on low-latency strategies, and for a firm with the technology to leverage and execute some of the top trading strategies. The firm focuses on intra-day trading across multiple different asset classes, and are looking for motivated, responsible and reliable quant traders to leverage and grow their strategies.

Job Requirements:

  • Ph.D. and/or Masters in Math, Computer Science, Physics, Engineering or related field
  • 2-5 years of experience working on automated strategies for a proprietary trading firm and/or high-frequency trading group
  • Proven track record in C and Python, with the ability to demonstrate an understanding of basic programming concepts
  • Professional experience trading volatility arbitrage strategies
  • Eager to solve challenging problems, with ability to demonstrate these problems solving and math skills

