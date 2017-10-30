Quantitative Trader



An industry-leading high-frequency trading firm is looking to add a quantitative trader to its team here in Chicago. This position provides the opportunity to work alongside quantitative developers and researchers with strong experience working on low-latency strategies, and for a firm with the technology to leverage and execute some of the top trading strategies. The firm focuses on intra-day trading across multiple different asset classes, and are looking for motivated, responsible and reliable quant traders to leverage and grow their strategies.



Job Requirements:



Ph.D. and/or Masters in Math, Computer Science, Physics, Engineering or related field

2-5 years of experience working on automated strategies for a proprietary trading firm and/or high-frequency trading group

Proven track record in C and Python, with the ability to demonstrate an understanding of basic programming concepts

Professional experience trading volatility arbitrage strategies

Eager to solve challenging problems, with ability to demonstrate these problems solving and math skills