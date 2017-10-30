Alpha Researcher - Equities
Our client, an Investment Management firm, headquartered in Chicago, is looking to expand its quantitative department with the addition of a quantitative alpha researcher. The firm primarily focuses on International Equities and is looking for an individual with a strong quant background and exposure to working on and implementing equities strategies.
Job Requirements
- Advanced degree in mathematics, statistics, computer science or related field
- 3-5 years of experience working in a quantitative position, specifically with an Equities product focus
- Strong understanding of Python, C , SAS
- Strong written and verbal communication, ability to demonstrate market knowledge