Alpha Researcher - Equities

Location United States,

Remuneration $130000 - $175000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 30th Oct 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Abigail Challgren (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

Our client, an Investment Management firm, headquartered in Chicago, is looking to expand its quantitative department with the addition of a quantitative alpha researcher. The firm primarily focuses on International Equities and is looking for an individual with a strong quant background and exposure to working on and implementing equities strategies.

Job Requirements

  • Advanced degree in mathematics, statistics, computer science or related field
  • 3-5 years of experience working in a quantitative position, specifically with an Equities product focus
  • Strong understanding of Python, C , SAS
  • Strong written and verbal communication, ability to demonstrate market knowledge

