A global financial institution is seeking to add an experienced individual to a newly forming Quantitative Model Audit team. Qualified candidates will have supervision over junior quants on a project basis, with the potential for direct reports as the team starts to evolve. As you will be starting this function from scratch, growth potential for this position is quite strong and rapid career advancement is likely to occur for high-performing individuals. This firm has recently been ranked as one of the best places to work for employees and prides itself on exceptional work/life balance programs.



Responsibilities:



Create and execute a framework that will challenge quantitative model development and model validation functions across all areas of risk

Act as a champion for the quantification of all types of risk models - including credit, market, liquidity, and more

Strategically assess how these models capture risk and how the business uses this information to make decisions

Mentor and supervise junior quants on a project basis

Develop and maintain relationships with internal stakeholders across the organization to effectively be able to drive and implement change for the benefit of the firm

Qualifications:



A minimum of 8 years of previous financial products or risk management (market, credit, quantitative/model, liquidity, regulatory risks) experience is typical for this role.

Previous internal or external audit experience is helpful, but not required. The incumbent for this particular position should have a background in Financial Products or Risk Management, particularly in market, credit, quantitative/model, regulatory risk experience, including the assessment of VaR modeling methodologies and assumptions, model performance monitoring, and market surveillance.