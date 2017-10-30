Credit Risk Model Developer
Company Selby Jennings
One of the top tier investment banks in Los Angeles is looking
for a credit risk model developer. With 44.2 Billion in AUM and
offices all over the United States, our client is expecting
expediential growth over the next year. The team currently has 3
open headcounts and anticipates continued growth into 2018.This
candidate will be an individual contributor working on commercial
and industrial loans along with stress testing models.
Responsibilities:
- Develop PD, LGD and EAD models and support portfolio models of credit risk
- Develop risk management framework and best practices of stress testing and credit risk models
- Assist with the development of capital loan models
Requirements
- 5 years of quantitative modeling experience
- Strong knowledge of SAS , SQL , DFAST and CCAR
- Strong communication skills and ability to work well with others
My client offers a strong compensation package along with an amazing work environment. If this is of interest please send an updated copy of your resume to apply.a33ho1gjgtg@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk