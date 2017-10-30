One of the top tier investment banks in Los Angeles is looking for a credit risk model developer. With 44.2 Billion in AUM and offices all over the United States, our client is expecting expediential growth over the next year. The team currently has 3 open headcounts and anticipates continued growth into 2018.This candidate will be an individual contributor working on commercial and industrial loans along with stress testing models.



Responsibilities:



Develop PD, LGD and EAD models and support portfolio models of credit risk

Develop risk management framework and best practices of stress testing and credit risk models

Assist with the development of capital loan models



Requirements



5 years of quantitative modeling experience

Strong knowledge of SAS , SQL , DFAST and CCAR

Strong communication skills and ability to work well with others



My client offers a strong compensation package along with an amazing work environment. If this is of interest please send an updated copy of your resume to apply.a33ho1gjgtg@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk
























