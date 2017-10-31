Credit Risk Analyst - SME Finance Team - Global Asset management firm



A highly regarded Asset Management firm is looking to hire a Credit Analyst to join their flourishing SME finance team. They will be an integral element of the group and will need to think on their feet to support the initial development of policies and credit processes while continuing analysis of their European-wide portfolios. The business is looking to expand aggressively but the successful candidate will be the third individual to join the credit function so possibly have the opportunity manage in the future.





Responsibilities

Analyze various risk elements of credit risk of customers under the assigned industry sectors/products, and also possibly some project finances applied for by business units to the Credit Department

Present written executive summaries/comments of credit analysis to the management of the Credit Department

Oversee the maintenance of credit quality and provide feedback to business units to ensure consistent and complete credit applications. Provide guidance as necessary to business units to ensure compliance with internal standards

Monitor and supervise the status of problem loans

Manage compliance with internal policies, workflow procedures, regulations, etc

Other credit related work/projects as assigned

Qualifications