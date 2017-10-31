SME Finance - Credit Risk Analyst - Buyside Firm
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £50000 - £80000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 31st Oct 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact George Smith
Credit Risk Analyst - SME Finance Team - Global Asset
management firm
A highly regarded Asset Management firm is looking to hire a Credit Analyst to join their flourishing SME finance team. They will be an integral element of the group and will need to think on their feet to support the initial development of policies and credit processes while continuing analysis of their European-wide portfolios. The business is looking to expand aggressively but the successful candidate will be the third individual to join the credit function so possibly have the opportunity manage in the future.
Responsibilities
- Analyze various risk elements of credit risk of customers under the assigned industry sectors/products, and also possibly some project finances applied for by business units to the Credit Department
- Present written executive summaries/comments of credit analysis to the management of the Credit Department
- Oversee the maintenance of credit quality and provide feedback to business units to ensure consistent and complete credit applications. Provide guidance as necessary to business units to ensure compliance with internal standards
- Monitor and supervise the status of problem loans
- Manage compliance with internal policies, workflow procedures, regulations, etc
- Other credit related work/projects as assigned
Qualifications
- In-depth knowledge of SME business loans - preferably from another startup firm but mid corp to SME lending experience will be accepted.
- Minimum of 5-10 years relevant work experience in financial services industry within the credit function
- At least a Bachelor's degree in finance/economics or equivalent
- Charismatic character with ability to autonomously and creatively in a small unit
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Excellent VBA skills
- Credible technical and quantitative analysis skills
- Strong problem-solving abilities
- Effective interpersonal skills and influence competencies
- Excellent follow-up skills