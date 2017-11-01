Institutional Sales Manager - Zurich area, Switzerland



About the Company



Our client is a leading company in the banking industry offering an international and challenging working environment for the successful candidate. By supporting innovation progress and by collaborating in a multicultural environment, the company is keeping a strong and steady growth of its turnover from decades. The firm is currently looking for a pro-active and strong-minded individual to join their team and work in collaboration with the head of Institutional Sales in Zurich.



Responsibilities







Identify and acquire prospects

Building, maintaining and managing client relationships

Developing investment strategies across various asset classes

Collaborate with the team in order to manage effectively all client requirements

Direct responsible for business growth

Creating reports, analysing client needs and providing feedbacks

Support marketing campaigns

Participate in client meetings and corporate events





Skills / Requirements







At least 10 years' experience in asset management

Strong understanding of investment products

Outstanding communication skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Motivated, dedicated and entrepreneurial mindset

Swiss German / German: excellent communication skills are an absolutely a must English: fluent - other languages are a valuable plus.



If you see yourself in the above description, please email a copy of your CV in MS. Word format to Daria Arenberg at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch







