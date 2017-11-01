Institutional Sales Manager
Location Switzerland,
Remuneration 120 000 - 140 000 CHF
Employment type perm
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daria Arenberg
Phone +41442083680
Institutional Sales Manager - Zurich area,
Switzerland
About the Company
Our client is a leading company in the banking industry offering an international and challenging working environment for the successful candidate. By supporting innovation progress and by collaborating in a multicultural environment, the company is keeping a strong and steady growth of its turnover from decades. The firm is currently looking for a pro-active and strong-minded individual to join their team and work in collaboration with the head of Institutional Sales in Zurich.
Responsibilities
- Identify and acquire prospects
- Building, maintaining and managing client relationships
- Developing investment strategies across various asset classes
- Collaborate with the team in order to manage effectively all client requirements
- Direct responsible for business growth
- Creating reports, analysing client needs and providing feedbacks
- Support marketing campaigns
- Participate in client meetings and corporate events
Skills / Requirements
- At least 10 years' experience in asset management
- Strong understanding of investment products
- Outstanding communication skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Motivated, dedicated and entrepreneurial mindset
- Swiss German / German: excellent communication skills are an absolutely a must English: fluent - other languages are a valuable plus.
