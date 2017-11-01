The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Institutional Sales Manager

Location Switzerland,

Remuneration 120 000 - 140 000 CHF

Employment type perm

Updated 01st Nov 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Daria Arenberg

Phone +41442083680

Email click here

Institutional Sales Manager - Zurich area, Switzerland
About the Company

Our client is a leading company in the banking industry offering an international and challenging working environment for the successful candidate. By supporting innovation progress and by collaborating in a multicultural environment, the company is keeping a strong and steady growth of its turnover from decades. The firm is currently looking for a pro-active and strong-minded individual to join their team and work in collaboration with the head of Institutional Sales in Zurich.

Responsibilities


  • Identify and acquire prospects
  • Building, maintaining and managing client relationships
  • Developing investment strategies across various asset classes
  • Collaborate with the team in order to manage effectively all client requirements
  • Direct responsible for business growth
  • Creating reports, analysing client needs and providing feedbacks
  • Support marketing campaigns
  • Participate in client meetings and corporate events



Skills / Requirements

  • At least 10 years' experience in asset management
  • Strong understanding of investment products
  • Outstanding communication skills
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Motivated, dedicated and entrepreneurial mindset
  • Swiss German / German: excellent communication skills are an absolutely a must English: fluent - other languages are a valuable plus.


If you see yourself in the above description, please email a copy of your CV in MS. Word format to Daria Arenberg at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch



Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader