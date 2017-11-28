Operational Risk Analyst - London
Operational Risk Analyst - Oil Major - London
A commodities trading house in London for one of the worlds Oil Majors is looking to expand their Operational Risk unit as part of their plans for growth.
The role will allow the successful candidate to gain extensive hands-on experience in risk management within a Major Oil and gas trader with a reach that spans globally.
Responsibilities
- To advise on Operational Risk policy
- Act as a change agent by analysing operational risk exposure
- Support new product approval
- Identify risks and sensitivities to financial and non-financial MI
- To ensure full compliance with procedures
Key Skills
- Degree Educated in a Numerate subject
- Previous experience in Operational Risk desirable but not compulsory, 2-5 years experience in the industry.
- Knowledge of the Trade Lifecycle or previous experience in a role that interacted with the trade lifecycle would be desirable - e.g. Finance, Control, Compliance etc
- Experience in product control/risk management of trading would be beneficial
- Understanding of commodities markets
- Analytical mind with a problem solver approach
Benefits
- The competitive remuneration package commensurate with experience and skill sets.
- Non-contributory group pension scheme with minimum 10% Employer contributions and further 2% matched employee contribution if desired
- Flexible Fridays
- Study leave for professional qualifications
- Season ticket loan
- Private Medical Insurance
- 25 days Holiday
- First class training within the corporate university structure
- Exposure to multiple business functions within a nurturing environment