C++ Software Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration £90000 - £120000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 01st Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Brittney Reiley (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
C Software Developer -Trading Firm
My client is a start-up trading firm that is looking to add a C Developer to its growing team in Chicago. This is a great opportunity for professionals in the software development industry who are interested in a fast-paced startup environment.
This individual will be responsible for
- Designing and testing efficient software
- Creating technical solutions
- Analyzing complex technical issues and creating solutions proactively
- Researching technology solutions in the financial trading industry
Job Requirements
- Bachelors, Masters, or PhD in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related fields
- Strong programming skills in C and understanding of general programming concepts
- Familiarity with C 11, C, JavaScript, Python, or C# a plus
- Five or more years of experience software development
- Excellent written and spoken communication skills
- Must be motivated, dependable, and responsible
- Problem solvers who are driven, self-motivated, and think creatively