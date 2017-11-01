AVP Risk Identification & Scenario Analysis
A Tier One Investment Bank is seeking to expand their Risk
Identification & Scenario Analysis team. This position will
be coming in at the AVP level and is an expansion hire for the
team. The firm has delivered strong results compared to its
competitors over the last few years and as a result will provide
stability and clear career progression. They run a lean team and
you will have unique access to senior management. This position
will be responsible for identifying and aggregating risks across
multiple business lines of the firm - including capital markets,
investment banking, wholesale lending, and asset management.
Responsibilities:
- Plays a hands-on role in identifying risk management issues across the firm's business units and develop risk metrics to aggregate these risks
- Strategize with senior management regarding solutions to mitigate risk
- Formulate reports regarding risk profile of various business units
- Aggregate and analyze risk appetite measurements
- Articulate results to senior level stakeholders in various committees, meetings, and presentations
Qualifications:
- 2 to 6 years of experience; ideally within risk management, audit, or compliance
- Previous experience working in banking or management consulting within financial services
- Bachelors or Masters degree in finance, economics, political science, or other related fields
- Strong communication skills; both written and oral
- Willingness to learn and be a team player