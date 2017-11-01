Associate Front-End Developer | Industry Leading Asset Management Firm | NYC



An opportunity to work at a financial technology firm that specializes across trading solutions, high-frequency trading products, optimization tools, and infrastructure to support low latency trading. The group is comprised mainly of engineers, software developers, and technologists from around the world whom envision, design, & develop applications to leverage their various business domains as well as platforms globally.



This firm can offer a VERY lucrative salary package and offer strong internal growth potential. Everyone gets involved and is approachable, so it is up to you to further develop as an individual and make a standing impact within the firm. This opportunity is based in New York City and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Responsibilities will include:



Working alongside Analytics and Product experts building innovative analytic tools for both internal and external users

Architecting and developing web applications, prototypes, and proofs of concepts

Helping continually improve application reliability, performance, and software infrastructure

Desired Skills and Experience:



Must have at least 4 years of experience in this field, utilizing React/Angular/JavaScript

This candidate should extensive hands-on experience various Web Development Stacks

Advanced Degree in Computer Science / Engineering or related field

This is a phenomenal opportunity for the right candidate who is looking for a career that will not only look great on a resume, and allow them to work with some of the industry's marquee names and allow them to be exposed to the methods/tactics within the industry. If you are interested please apply and forward us your credentials to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.





