Lead Data Engineer - Alternative Data - Associate/VP



My client is a $5b AUM Hedge Fund focused in alternative data. They have just on-boarded several new data sources and continue to expand their investment horizon across different strategies. As such, they are in need for a talented Spark/Cloud based engineers to build pipeline, analyst data flow, and architect systems that can facilitate the data science and machine learning algorithms.



This firm has a great culture, can offer a VERY lucrative salary package and offer strong growth potential. This opportunity is based in New York City and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Responsibilities will include:



Designing and architecting big data systems

Standardizing data models for various data sources

Building scalable connectivity pipelines in order to enable data cleaning and normalizing to models

Desired Skills and Experience:



Must have at least 4 years of experience in this field, utilizing a coding language of Python or C

This candidate should have experience with distributed technologies such as Apache Spark and Hadoop

Skills in cutting edge technologies like RabbitMQ, JMS, or Kafka

Experience working with NoSQL and in-memory databases

Must have an advanced Degree in Computer Science / Engineering or related field



This is a phenomenal opportunity for the right candidate who is looking for a career that will not only look great on a resume, and allow them to work with some of the industry's marquee names and allow them to be exposed to the methods/tactics of the leading firms in the industry. If you are interested please apply and forward us your credentials to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.



