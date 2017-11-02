The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Business Development Associate

Location Switzerland,

Remuneration Competitve

Employment type perm

Updated 02nd Nov 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Alexandre Alsayed

Phone +41442083680

Email click here

A fast-growing mid-size Swiss institution is looking to expand their global fund sales team based in Zurich and looking to hire an aspiring business developer/relationship manager. The ideal candidate will have up to 5 years fund sales experience in Switzerland within investment management.

Our client offers a diverse selection of investment solutions including long only, hedge funds, convertible bonds, credit, and managed futures; managing over 200billion USD of their institutional and wholesale clients.

With this opportunity, the firm offers an exceptional opportunity to grow internally into either a senior sales or relationship management position. The role comes with a competitive salary, as well as a strong bonus potential.

Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with senior sales and relationship managers to increase assets from institutional clients across Switzerland.
  • Responsible for identifying and developing new business and investors.
  • Generate existing client reinvestments
  • Provide efficient client management solutions as one of the first points of contact for clients needs.
  • Available for occasional travels to attend sales pitches, client meetings, industry events, conferences, etc.
  • Learn about a variety of investment products with the perspective of developing a long-term buy-side career.

Skills / Experience:

  • 3 years experience working in asset management sales.
  • Knowledge and understanding of investment funds.
  • Fluency in German, French and English in order to work with all clients.
  • Strong written and oral communication skills.
  • The ambition and desire to pursue a career in buy-side sales or relationship management.



If you feel you are the ideal candidate for this opportunity, please forward a copy of your CV to Alexandre Alsayed - alexander.alsayed[@]selbyjennings.ch


