Business Development Associate
Location Switzerland,
Remuneration Competitve
Employment type perm
Updated 02nd Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Alexandre Alsayed
Phone +41442083680
Email click here
A fast-growing mid-size Swiss institution is looking to expand
their global fund sales team based in Zurich and looking to hire
an aspiring business developer/relationship manager. The ideal
candidate will have up to 5 years fund sales experience in
Switzerland within investment management.
Our client offers a diverse selection of investment solutions including long only, hedge funds, convertible bonds, credit, and managed futures; managing over 200billion USD of their institutional and wholesale clients.
With this opportunity, the firm offers an exceptional opportunity to grow internally into either a senior sales or relationship management position. The role comes with a competitive salary, as well as a strong bonus potential.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with senior sales and relationship managers to increase assets from institutional clients across Switzerland.
- Responsible for identifying and developing new business and investors.
- Generate existing client reinvestments
- Provide efficient client management solutions as one of the first points of contact for clients needs.
- Available for occasional travels to attend sales pitches, client meetings, industry events, conferences, etc.
- Learn about a variety of investment products with the perspective of developing a long-term buy-side career.
Skills / Experience:
- 3 years experience working in asset management sales.
- Knowledge and understanding of investment funds.
- Fluency in German, French and English in order to work with all clients.
- Strong written and oral communication skills.
- The ambition and desire to pursue a career in buy-side sales or relationship management.
If you feel you are the ideal candidate for this opportunity, please forward a copy of your CV to Alexandre Alsayed - alexander.alsayed[@]selbyjennings.ch