A fast-growing mid-size Swiss institution is looking to expand their global fund sales team based in Zurich and looking to hire an aspiring business developer/relationship manager. The ideal candidate will have up to 5 years fund sales experience in Switzerland within investment management.



Our client offers a diverse selection of investment solutions including long only, hedge funds, convertible bonds, credit, and managed futures; managing over 200billion USD of their institutional and wholesale clients.



With this opportunity, the firm offers an exceptional opportunity to grow internally into either a senior sales or relationship management position. The role comes with a competitive salary, as well as a strong bonus potential.



Responsibilities:



Collaborate with senior sales and relationship managers to increase assets from institutional clients across Switzerland.

Responsible for identifying and developing new business and investors.

Generate existing client reinvestments

Provide efficient client management solutions as one of the first points of contact for clients needs.

Available for occasional travels to attend sales pitches, client meetings, industry events, conferences, etc.

Learn about a variety of investment products with the perspective of developing a long-term buy-side career.

Skills / Experience:



3 years experience working in asset management sales.

Knowledge and understanding of investment funds.

Fluency in German, French and English in order to work with all clients.

Strong written and oral communication skills.

The ambition and desire to pursue a career in buy-side sales or relationship management.





If you feel you are the ideal candidate for this opportunity, please forward a copy of your CV to Alexandre Alsayed - alexander.alsayed[@]selbyjennings.ch





