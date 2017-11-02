Interest Rates Machine Learning Quant Researcher - Hedge Fund $20b AUM



A client of ours is looking for a quantitative strategist to join their dynamic team working on interest rates, relative value, and global arbitrage strategies across a large book of capital.



The position they are looking to fill is most suited to individuals who are looking to pursue a career in Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities research and Portfolio Management working directly alongside senior portfolio managers and traders. This role is with a global Asset Management firm that has been investing heavily in new technology, data sets, and machine learning frameworks to access and utilize all of the unique ways to find alpha in the markets.



Responsibilities will include:



Quantitative research and statistical analysis

Factor modeling, asset pricing, and relative value research

Develop models and tools that directly impact the investment process

Developing tools for identifying security selection opportunities within fixed income products

Structuring tools that monitor and evaluate existing portfolio strategies

Daily communication with senior Portfolio Manager

Creating tools and metrics for risk management related to portfolio construction and optimization

Candidates should possess:



Masters degree in a computational or financial field (Ph.D preferred)

4 years working within the fixed income markets

Hands on experience in Python, R, or Tensorflow greatly preferred

Excellent communication skills

Desire and eagerness to pursue a career in quantitative investment management

