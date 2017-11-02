Senior Fund Marketing Specialist in Investment Management
Our client is among the leading Swiss private banking groups and
a prestigious global brand in the world of wealth management. The
ideal candidate would join the Product Marketing &
Communications team to focus on their hedge fund business and
support their success. The ideal candidate will come from an
asset management background, working on a marketing team.
Responsibilities:
- Management of the Product Marketing & Communications team
- Responsible for the creation and production of a wide range of supportive material intended for presentations, pitch books, event sponsorship, etc.
- Identify, develop and execute marketing strategies aimed at ensuring success of new products
- Efficient execution across all types of channels
- Ability to consistently ensure content abides by regulatory compliance on a global level.
- Develop good and efficient working relationships across the multitude of other team managers
Ideal profile:
- University degree in economics, business, finance, or comparable education level
- CFA and/or marketing certification is major plus
- 10 years of experience, with at least 5 years in asset management and/or investment-product focused role
- Strong background in financial markets across all asset classes and knowledge of investment concepts
- Proven track record as an investment writer/ RFP
- Fluent in English and German or French
If you feel you are the ideal candidate for this opportunity, please forward a copy of your CV to Alexandre Alsayed - alexander.alsayed[@]selbyjennings.ch