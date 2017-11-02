The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Our client is among the leading Swiss private banking groups and a prestigious global brand in the world of wealth management. The ideal candidate would join the Product Marketing & Communications team to focus on their hedge fund business and support their success. The ideal candidate will come from an asset management background, working on a marketing team.

Responsibilities:

  • Management of the Product Marketing & Communications team
  • Responsible for the creation and production of a wide range of supportive material intended for presentations, pitch books, event sponsorship, etc.
  • Identify, develop and execute marketing strategies aimed at ensuring success of new products
  • Efficient execution across all types of channels
  • Ability to consistently ensure content abides by regulatory compliance on a global level.
  • Develop good and efficient working relationships across the multitude of other team managers




Ideal profile:

  • University degree in economics, business, finance, or comparable education level
  • CFA and/or marketing certification is major plus
  • 10 years of experience, with at least 5 years in asset management and/or investment-product focused role
  • Strong background in financial markets across all asset classes and knowledge of investment concepts
  • Proven track record as an investment writer/ RFP
  • Fluent in English and German or French



