Our client is among the leading Swiss private banking groups and a prestigious global brand in the world of wealth management. The ideal candidate would join the Product Marketing & Communications team to focus on their hedge fund business and support their success. The ideal candidate will come from an asset management background, working on a marketing team.



Responsibilities:



Management of the Product Marketing & Communications team

Responsible for the creation and production of a wide range of supportive material intended for presentations, pitch books, event sponsorship, etc.

Identify, develop and execute marketing strategies aimed at ensuring success of new products

Efficient execution across all types of channels

Ability to consistently ensure content abides by regulatory compliance on a global level.

Develop good and efficient working relationships across the multitude of other team managers







Ideal profile:



University degree in economics, business, finance, or comparable education level

CFA and/or marketing certification is major plus

10 years of experience, with at least 5 years in asset management and/or investment-product focused role

Strong background in financial markets across all asset classes and knowledge of investment concepts

Proven track record as an investment writer/ RFP

Fluent in English and German or French





If you feel you are the ideal candidate for this opportunity, please forward a copy of your CV to Alexandre Alsayed - alexander.alsayed[@]selbyjennings.ch





