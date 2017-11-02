The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Quantitative Trader -Interest Rates Options

Location United States,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type perm

Updated 02nd Nov 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Abigail Challgren (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

Interest Rates Options Trader

An industry leading Market Making firm here in Chicago is looking to add an experienced trader to its IR options desk. The team consists of quant developers and quant researchers with strong experience in IR options trading. The ideal candidate will have a very strong background in financial mathematics and initiatives in generating trading ideas.

Job Requirements:

  • Ph.D. and/or Masters in Math, Computer Science, Physics, Engineering or related field
  • Strong understanding of options theory
  • Professional experience trading IR Options
  • Minimum 2 years experience working with a proprietary trading / MM firm
  • Experience in Python or R is required

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader