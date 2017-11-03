VP Software Developer | Industry Leading Investment Firm | NYC



This is an opportunity to work at a financial technology firm which is generally recognized as an industry leader, which will directly affect the quantity as well as quality of projects you will work on as they are in the midst of expanding their tech division to account for more than a quarter of their firm. You'll have the ability to work with cutting-edge, industry-shaping technologies becoming apart of this division.



They're everything you could want in a new position. An environment that is fast-paced, where opportunities for promotions are provided given you have worked hard & met goals. This firm has a great culture, can offer a VERY lucrative salary package and offer strong growth potential. This opportunity is based in New York City and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Responsibilities will include:



Contributing to numerous programs and initiatives for applications within Futures IT

Developing, building, and supporting applications, which will be support essential client solutions

Coordinating support requests and implementing projects for operations

Migrating programs from development to production

Desired Skills and Experience:



Must have at least 4 years of experience in this field, utilizing Java, Python, C

This candidate should extensive hands-on experience various Web Development Stacks

Experience working with NoSQL and in-memory databases

Advanced Degree in Computer Science / Engineering or related field





This is a phenomenal opportunity for the right candidate who is looking for a career that will not only look great on a resume, and allow them to work with some of the industry's marquee names and allow them to be exposed to the methods/tactics within the industry. If you are interested please apply and forward us your credentials to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.