An emerging high-frequency asset management firm in the tri-state area is looking to bring on mid to senior level algorithmic traders to their team. They will be working on a collaborative desk in order to build out their systematic trading business.

Responsibilities include:

  • Full cycle development of high-frequency trading strategies
  • Optimizing existing strategies
  • Analyzing data sets to develop new alpha signals
  • Supporting the Head of Asset Management

Qualifications include:

  • Fluency in C / Python
  • 5 years of prior experience in high-frequency research and trading
  • Masters degree in a computational subject (Ph.D. preferred)
  • Experience in signal generation for FX, Futures, and Equities markets

