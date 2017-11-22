Sr. Algorithmic Trader (High Frequency)
An emerging high-frequency asset management firm in the tri-state
area is looking to bring on mid to senior level algorithmic
traders to their team. They will be working on a collaborative
desk in order to build out their systematic trading business.
Responsibilities include:
- Full cycle development of high-frequency trading strategies
- Optimizing existing strategies
- Analyzing data sets to develop new alpha signals
- Supporting the Head of Asset Management
Qualifications include:
- Fluency in C / Python
- 5 years of prior experience in high-frequency research and trading
- Masters degree in a computational subject (Ph.D. preferred)
- Experience in signal generation for FX, Futures, and Equities markets