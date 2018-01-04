Equity Derivatives Modeling
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 04th Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Melissa Cortes (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5605
Email click here
A global investment bank is looking for Associate/VP level
candidates with a PhD in quantitative fields to join their Equity
team. The candidate will be reporting to the Head of Equity and
will be developing, implementing and writing models.
Qualifications of Equity Derivative Modeling
- Masters or PhD in Quantitative field
- Strong development skills in C and Python
- Previous experience in derivative modeling
- Stochastic volatility modeling and Monte Carlo
- Knowledge and experience with multi underlying pricing techniques