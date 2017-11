Lead Data Engineer - Alternative Data - Associate/VP



My client is a $5b AUM Hedge Fund focused on alternative data. They are in need for a talented Spark/Cloud-based engineers to build a pipeline, analyst data flow, and architect systems that can facilitate the data science and machine learning algorithms.



This firm has a great culture, can offer a VERY lucrative salary package and offer strong growth potential. This opportunity is based in New York City and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Responsibilities will include:



Lead analysis, architecture, design, and development of data warehouse and business intelligence solutions

Standardizing data models for various data sources

Build innovative data products (e.g., real-time services, such as personalization and commerce graphing using Big Data platforms with real-time data ingestion and processing)

Desired Skills and Experience:



Must have at least 4 years of experience in this field, utilizing a coding language of Python or C

This candidate should have experience with distributed technologies such as Apache Spark and Hadoop

Skills in cutting-edge technologies like RabbitMQ, JMS, or Kafka

Experience working with NoSQL and in-memory databases

Must have an advanced Degree in Computer Science / Engineering or related field

This is a phenomenal opportunity for the right candidate who is looking for a career that will not only look great on a resume, and allow them to work with some of the industry's marquee names and allow them to be exposed to the methods/tactics of the leading firms in the industry. If you are interested please apply and forward us your credentials to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.