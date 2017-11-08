The Company and Role



The company is a small but well established FinTech firm, this role is selling their platform to Tier 1 & 2 banks and broker/dealers. The platform is designed for the Capital Markets/Fixed Income space.



This exciting SVP of Sales role is available as part of an expansion of their sales team to the US market. The position is a unique opportunity to grow the company's revenue's in the Financial Services vertical.



The successful candidate will play a key role in hunting and establish new business with Sell Side firms. The ideal candidate will have experience selling either software that covers Fixed Income or has sold Financial Solution Software on an Enterprise level. My client is also open to candidates who have a sold Fixed Income products and have switched to Software sales.



Responsibilities



Oversee the client relationship from prospecting all the way to close

Negotiate contract terms

Collaborate with the marketing division to execute marketing campaigns and mailing campaigns

Establish relationships with new C-Level executives

Manage multiple sales processes at different stages of the sales cycle



Requirements



Bachelors Degree

5 years of enterprise sales experience with a proven track record of exceeding quota

3 years of sales experience in financial services industry, in B2B setting

Understanding of Capital Markets/Fixed Income

Full understanding of product sales cycle

Ability to generate leads through networking

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills



If you or anyone you know is interested in this position please apply immediately as my client is looking to hire as soon as possible!