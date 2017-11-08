



IT Product Engineer/Main Frame Engineer





Summary- We are looking for an IT Product Engineer to fill a vacancy in for a distinguished investment bank in New York City. Our recent success has created openings for our competitive, yet collaborative team. Experience working in with financial services is preferred but not required. We are looking for a technician capable of coding in REXX who also has experience in Automation from an implementation perspective.











Responsibilities:





- Manage all batch flow processing and identify delays using proprietary and vendor tools.





- Monitor live performances in the computing environment using automated solutions.





- Utilize Hardware Management Console to implement scheduled and unscheduled shutdowns and startups.





- Teach others about IT Security and Safety.





- Fix all troubleshooting issues.





- Continue to test computer safety by running system tests to analyze security.





- Relay information on company standards about cybersecurity.





Required Skills:





- Bachelors Degree in Computer Science or a related field.





- Familiarity with TWS, especially in regards to scheduling concepts.





- Ability to perform Level 1 and Level 2 support for all batch abends





- Experience in Mainframe batch environment- with an understanding of support operations.





- Ability to communicate concisely and professional to department heads throughout the office.











