Senior Quantitative Analyst

Location United States,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type perm

Updated 08th Nov 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Isabella Soteldo (NY)

Phone 6467594560

Email click here

A top tier financial bank in the LA area is seeking a Senior Quantitative Analyst. With branches all over California and over $20 billion in assets this company is rapidly growing. The successful professional will focus on loss forecasting and consumer models along with stress testing models for bank wide portfolios.

Responsibilities:

  • Conduct analysist for stress testing model development
  • Preform all tests needed for the models
  • Assist others in research, gathering data and creating reports

Requirements:

  • 2 years of experience of CCAR/ DFAST commercial credit portfolios
  • Strong technical background in R, SAS and SQL
  • Background in regression, linear and time series models
  • Be able to preform large scale data
  • Great communication skills and be able to explain complex matters clear.



If interested please apply directly to the Selby Jennings website.

