A top tier financial bank in the LA area is seeking a Senior Quantitative Analyst. With branches all over California and over $20 billion in assets this company is rapidly growing. The successful professional will focus on loss forecasting and consumer models along with stress testing models for bank wide portfolios.



Responsibilities:



Conduct analysist for stress testing model development

Preform all tests needed for the models

Assist others in research, gathering data and creating reports

Requirements:



2 years of experience of CCAR/ DFAST commercial credit portfolios

Strong technical background in R, SAS and SQL

Background in regression, linear and time series models

Be able to preform large scale data

Great communication skills and be able to explain complex matters clear.





