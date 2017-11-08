Senior Associates





My client is a private equity and corporate finance boutique within structuring and syndication of real asset investments with a main focus on Ports, Shipping, and Logistics Real Estate. They currently have 20 projects in the portfolio with a market value of approx. DKK 2 billion across Europe. To support the continued growth of our Project Finance activities, they are looking for two ambitious Associates to join their team within Real Estate in Germany.





The position will involve sourcing, syndication and brokering of real estate assets to different types of institutional investors, assets managers, independent advisors, and funds.



Ideally, they are looking for Associates who have recently graduated, and possibly has gained a few years of relevant experience within deal sourcing, capital-raising or sale of commercial real estate.



The job:



• Establish connections and relations to a variety of different vendors and brokers.





• Prepare investment cases, structures, investment underwriting as well as participate in client meetings etc.





• The position offers an opportunity to build a private equity career within a small organization with a pan European footprint.





• Direct interaction with all management members and key external stakeholders.





Profile:



• Top performer with drive, motivation, and integrity





• Trustworthy personality with excellent social skills





• A fundamental understanding and interest for the capital markets and real assets e.g. real estate





• Professional and structured approach with long-term horizon





• Experience from previous jobs within real estate is preferable





• Ability to work autonomously in a flat organization, where personal initiative will be rewarded





• Higher education within the field of real estate, Finance, Business Administration, Economics or similar





• Excellent communication skills in English. Other European languages (Dutch, German, French or Nordic languages) are an advantage





The process: Please submit your CV in MS Office format to Daria Arenberg at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch







