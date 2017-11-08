The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Wholesales Sales Manager

Location Switzerland,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type perm

Updated 08th Nov 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Daria Arenberg

Phone +41442083680

Email click here

Wholesales Sales Manager

My client is a leading European provider of comprehensive life and pensions and financial solutions. They have more than 160 years of experience in affording people financial and they support customers to face a longer life with self-determination and confidence. They are currently looking for a Wholesale Sales Manager in Geneva to extend their new business acquisition.

The Role

  • Developing and growing the wholesale parts business channels
  • Product distribution to financial partners, family offices, banks, etc.
  • Ensures the strategic and operating goals
  • Ensure customer satisfaction and increase sales by implementing all marketing programs
  • Define target clients regarding the product
  • Meet with direct manager/reports on a regular basis to communicate company information including new initiatives, financial performance, goals, and objectives, benchmarks and best practices
  • Work to improve profitability by increasing sales
  • Participate in the creation of marketing materials

Skill requirements for the role

  • You have a good network with analysts within banks and investment funds
  • You have a deep understanding - experience in asset management
  • You are a salesperson, client oriented
  • You are a good advisor with sense of business
  • Entrepreneurship mind-set, energic and motivated

The role would be based in Geneva and requires the candidate to be perfectly fluent in French. English is required, and other languages are a plus.

If you are interested and if your profile matches the description, please address your CV in MS Word format to Daria at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader