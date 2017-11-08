Wholesales Sales Manager
Location Switzerland,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 08th Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daria Arenberg
Phone +41442083680
Email click here
Wholesales Sales Manager
My client is a leading European provider of comprehensive life and pensions and financial solutions. They have more than 160 years of experience in affording people financial and they support customers to face a longer life with self-determination and confidence. They are currently looking for a Wholesale Sales Manager in Geneva to extend their new business acquisition.
The Role
- Developing and growing the wholesale parts business channels
- Product distribution to financial partners, family offices, banks, etc.
- Ensures the strategic and operating goals
- Ensure customer satisfaction and increase sales by implementing all marketing programs
- Define target clients regarding the product
- Meet with direct manager/reports on a regular basis to communicate company information including new initiatives, financial performance, goals, and objectives, benchmarks and best practices
- Work to improve profitability by increasing sales
- Participate in the creation of marketing materials
Skill requirements for the role
- You have a good network with analysts within banks and investment funds
- You have a deep understanding - experience in asset management
- You are a salesperson, client oriented
- You are a good advisor with sense of business
- Entrepreneurship mind-set, energic and motivated
The role would be based in Geneva and requires the candidate to
be perfectly fluent in French. English is required, and other
languages are a plus.
If you are interested and if your profile matches the description, please address your CV in MS Word format to Daria at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch