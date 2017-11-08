Wholesales Sales Manager



My client is a leading European provider of comprehensive life and pensions and financial solutions. They have more than 160 years of experience in affording people financial and they support customers to face a longer life with self-determination and confidence. They are currently looking for a Wholesale Sales Manager in Geneva to extend their new business acquisition.



The Role



Developing and growing the wholesale parts business channels

Product distribution to financial partners, family offices, banks, etc.

Ensures the strategic and operating goals

Ensure customer satisfaction and increase sales by implementing all marketing programs

Define target clients regarding the product

Meet with direct manager/reports on a regular basis to communicate company information including new initiatives, financial performance, goals, and objectives, benchmarks and best practices

Work to improve profitability by increasing sales

Participate in the creation of marketing materials

Skill requirements for the role



You have a good network with analysts within banks and investment funds

You have a deep understanding - experience in asset management

You are a salesperson, client oriented

You are a good advisor with sense of business

Entrepreneurship mind-set, energic and motivated

The role would be based in Geneva and requires the candidate to be perfectly fluent in French. English is required, and other languages are a plus.



If you are interested and if your profile matches the description, please address your CV in MS Word format to Daria at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch



