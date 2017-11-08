Real Estate Associate -Germany



Have you a couple of years experience working with real estate investments, and would you be interested in a sales and investment support role with a leading alternative asset manager in Germany?



If so, then this leading investment manager would like to hear from you. This role will allow you to grow internally with the support from a strong team of sales and portfolio managers and therefore will set you up for a long term career on the buy side in alternative investments.



Details of the Role:



Support the sales and investment teams.

Take responsibility for putting together and overseeing the preparation of marketing materials, investment literature and general administration.

Attend sales pitches in order to assist in managing client relations.

Undertake competitor analysis and market research.

Maintain a steady CRM system.

This role will suit an individual who has completed an internship or has a couple or years experience working with real estate investments.



Skills / Experience:



Previous experience working with REAL ESTATE investments is essential.

International experience would be preferred

The intention to progress with a buy side organisation.

Fluency in a foreign language would be beneficial.

If you have this experience and are interested in this junior - mid-senior role, please email a copy of your CV in Word format to Daria at : daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch



