Quant Researcher for leading Asset Manager
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £80000 - £90000 per annum, Benefits: Highly competitive package
Employment type perm
Updated 08th Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Scott Darroch
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
Quant Researcher for leading Asset Manager
Selby Jennings is working with a leading asset manager in London. The client is expanding its quant team as they have been growing their AUM swiftly over the last two years. They are leaders in the Fixed Income space and this is a great opportunity to be working close to cutting-hedge experts in the field.
This position is ideal for a quant researcher that wants to take a step-up in terms of responsibilities. You will be able to have an impact and track your own work in a full-cycle.
You will be responsible for:
- Build tools and analytics to help identify opportunities and
minimise risk
- Analysing data sets for trading signals in fixed income and
turning them into front-office tools
- Contribute to building new research to sustain idea
generation
- Communicating and reporting to the portfolio managers to
determine new strategies and signals
You will demonstrate the following:
- Strong academic background in quantitative discipline -Phd
and CFA preferred
- 2-3 years' experience in Fixed Income, equity, interest rate
Quant research
- First class understanding of asset classes and quant trends
in global and emerging markets
- Thought leadership
- Ability to work independently and take initiative
Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants should
promptly register their interest directly to
quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com