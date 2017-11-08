Quant Researcher for leading Asset Manager



Selby Jennings is working with a leading asset manager in London. The client is expanding its quant team as they have been growing their AUM swiftly over the last two years. They are leaders in the Fixed Income space and this is a great opportunity to be working close to cutting-hedge experts in the field.



This position is ideal for a quant researcher that wants to take a step-up in terms of responsibilities. You will be able to have an impact and track your own work in a full-cycle.



You will be responsible for:





Build tools and analytics to help identify opportunities and minimise risk







Analysing data sets for trading signals in fixed income and turning them into front-office tools







Contribute to building new research to sustain idea generation







Communicating and reporting to the portfolio managers to determine new strategies and signals







You will demonstrate the following:





Strong academic background in quantitative discipline -Phd and CFA preferred







2-3 years' experience in Fixed Income, equity, interest rate Quant research







First class understanding of asset classes and quant trends in global and emerging markets







Thought leadership







Ability to work independently and take initiative







Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants should promptly register their interest directly to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com



